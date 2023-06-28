At the moment, Juventus have a formidable goalkeeping department, with Mattia Perin serving as a more than capable replacement for the ever-so-reliable Wojciech Szczesny.

However, the Bianconeri could drop out of the Conference League as a part of a plea bargain with UEFA. In this case, the club will play once per week, limiting the possible playing time for substitutes.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, this situation could prompt the club to sacrifice one between Szczesny and Perin.

That’s because maintaining two solid custodians may not be feasible amidst the lack of playing opportunities.

Albanese believes that the club would be willing to part ways with Szczesny due to his high wages (6.5 million euros per season). Nevertheless, the Pole seems happy in Turin and sees himself as an integral part of the squad.

Therefore, finding a new accommodation for Perin could be an easier task. As we reported a couple of days ago, Fenerbahce are keeping tabs on the former Genoa captain.

However, the source claims that the Italian remains hesitant, possibly waiting for a more enticing opportunity, especially if an important vacancy opens up in Serie A.

So if one of the two goalkeepers were to leave, Juventus will have to sign a replacement. The two main candidates remain Atalanta youngster Marco Carnesecchi and Sampdoria’s Emil Audero, who happens to be a Bianconeri youth product.