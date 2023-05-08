Juventus will struggle to lure Giuntoli from Napoli claims agent

Juventus’ interest in Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has been well-publicised in recent weeks as the Bianconeri look to add good leaders to their board.

The black and whites are in search of a new sporting director and he is one of the names that interests them.

In recent weeks, he seems to be the favourite for that position and the success he has enjoyed with Napoli in this campaign has catapulted him to the top of Juve’s list of targets.

However, Napoli knows how valuable he is. His contract expires at the end of next season, but they are expected to hand him a new deal.

Speaking about his possible departure, famous agent Davide Lippe said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Giuntoli is good for all the teams in Europe because he is a great manager. Over time and years, starting from the apprenticeship, he has shown that he has done amazing things and not only from a technical point of view but also thanks to the way he has done it.

“Always on track, hard worker, such a director is convenient for everyone. He has a contract though, and I don’t think one can go away from Naples that won the championship. However, it will not be easy to make decisions. After winning the championship, there is already a desire to do something even more important next year. We’ll see”.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli can no longer hide behind his fine work at Napoli, and Juve always wants the best hands in the land.

The Bianconeri will do its best to convince him to move to Turin and it would be interesting to see if he will turn them down to remain at Napoli.