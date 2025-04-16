Juventus have been impressed by the recent performances of Renato Veiga, with the Chelsea loanee increasingly establishing himself as a valuable asset within the squad. The Portuguese defender, who found limited opportunities during his time at Stamford Bridge, has flourished since his arrival in Turin, earning regular playing time and making a strong impression on the coaching staff.

Veiga’s consistent displays have reportedly convinced the Bianconeri of his long-term potential, and they are now exploring options to retain his services beyond the current campaign. Despite his status as a loanee, Veiga has shown composure, adaptability, and defensive acumen, qualities Juventus deem crucial as they continue their rebuilding process.

However, a significant obstacle lies ahead. Chelsea did not include a purchase option in the original loan agreement, meaning Juventus must engage in fresh negotiations with the Premier League side if they wish to secure Veiga’s signature permanently. While Juventus are currently working to extend the player’s stay to include participation in the upcoming Club World Cup, a longer-term deal presents a far more complex challenge.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea have now placed a valuation of €50 million on Veiga, a figure that Juventus consider excessive under current financial conditions. Although the Turin-based club recognise Veiga’s contribution and potential, such a high price tag may compel them to reassess their strategy.

The Bianconeri are known for their prudent financial management and could opt to explore alternative options should Chelsea refuse to lower their demands. Veiga has undoubtedly impressed during his stint in Italy, but Juventus must weigh the benefits of securing his signature against the considerable investment it would require.

The club’s recruitment team will likely continue to monitor the situation closely, maintaining open lines of communication with Chelsea while also identifying potential alternatives in the event a deal cannot be reached.

While Juventus appreciate what Veiga brings to the squad, they must also remain measured in their approach, ensuring that any permanent move aligns with both their sporting objectives and financial constraints.