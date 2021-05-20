Juventus will struggle to negotiate Morata’s agreement and he could join Barcelona

Alvaro Morata faces an uncertain future at Juventus even though he would love to remain in Turin.

The Spaniard is in his second stint at the club and he has continued to impress, but he is only here on loan.

Juve has the chance to make the loan deal permanent or to extend it for another campaign for a fee.

Morata has scored more than enough goals to earn a new deal at Juventus, but the Bianconeri is struggling to afford his extended stay in Turin.

Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato says the Bianconeri wants to renegotiate the 10m euros loan fee agreed by both clubs when he initially joined them.

That is the fee Juve has to pay to keep him on loan for another season, but they want to pay a lower figure.

However, Atletico will not renegotiate and they are prepared to offer him to another club.

One team that could sign him when the transfer window reopens is Barcelona and Morata is a fan of the Catalans.

The report says he has always wanted to play for them and he would jump at the chance of making the move.

It would make no sense for Juve to lose Morata because a new striker will need time to get used to how the Bianconeri plays and that could cost them next season.