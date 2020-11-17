Juventus will struggle to sign exciting French teenager because of one big reason

Juventus has started targeting the best young talents around Europe as they bid to build their team for the future.

The signing of the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa in the last transfer window attest to this.

This now explains why they have been linked with a move for 18-year-old Rennes’ prodigy, Eduardo Camavinga.

The Frenchman has emerged as one of the top young talents in French football at the moment, and he is one player that is attracting attention across Europe

Juve is one of the biggest teams in the world and their interest in signing him is understandable.

Calciomercato claims that the Bianconeri has been watching him for a long time now, however, it adds that the transfer of the midfielder isn’t going to happen soon, mainly due to his 50 million Euro asking price.

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a blow to Juve’s finances and they will struggle to meet Rennes’ valuation at this moment in time.

The report reckons that Camavinga would cost the Italian champions too much and that will hinder their chances of signing him as there are other teams who are more than willing to pay what Rennes wants.