Juventus will struggle to win anything with just young players

Juventus has spent much of the last year targeting younger players to reduce the average age of their squad.

The Bianconeri remain one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but they have traditionally relied on experienced players to succeed.

This is one reason why they always looked for the best available free agents around Europe to add to their squad.

But in the last year, they had added the likes of Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Rovella and Dejan Kulusevski to their squad.

The last two joined before they turned 20 while Chiesa is just 23 years old at the moment.

Juve even replaced the Serie A-winning Maurizio Sarri with the inexperienced and younger Andrea Pirlo.

It was a gamble that backfired and they have brought back Massimiliano Allegri to make them champions again.

The disastrous 2020/2021 campaign showed that as Alan Hansen once said, “you can’t win anything with kids”

Reducing the average age of your squad isn’t a bad idea in itself, but it takes time to do that properly.

Juve’s continued interest in younger players around Europe might be a sign that they haven’t learned from last season’s disappointment.

Allegri is a manager who knows what he wants and has shown in the past that he would give chances to younger players when they showed they can come in and deliver.

He brought Moise Kean into the Juve squad and helped the young striker flourish, but his introduction to the team was gradual and well-managed.

But Juve’s approach last season was to add as many younger players to their team as possible and it failed them in the league and in Europe.

Chiesa and Kulusevski showed in the Coppa Italia final that we can trust them for the big occasion, but they still lack the experience to perform consistently in the league.

Juve is on the verge of adding Manuel Locatelli to their squad and he is an exciting signing for us all, but can he cut it at Turin?

As one of Italy’s Euro 2020 winners, fans would expect him to walk straight into our starting XI.

However, at 23, Locatelli is still relatively young and he might struggle to handle the pressure of a Serie A title race.

The Bianconeri needs a delightful blend of experience and youth to succeed this season and they just have to trust Allegri’s decision making and not try to force him to field as many youngsters as possible in his team.

Make no mistake, the young players at Juventus are high quality and super talented, but experience is sometimes more important than those attributes.