Juventus will suffer their worst home record in a league season this term

Juventus is famed for being one of the hardest clubs to beat and it is even rarer that they lose matches when they are being played in their home.

This made the Allianz Stadium a fortress for years, but it hasn’t been that in the last two seasons.

In the last campaign, the Bianconeri collected just 44 points at home, which were the lowest points they had collected there in a single season.

With the return of Max Allegri, we expected things to be much better, but that isn’t the case and it will get worse.

Football Italia claims the Bianconeri will collect a maximum of 39 points at home by the end of this campaign even if they win their remaining home games.

Juve FC Says

This is far from what we expected when Allegri returned to the club in the summer, but it also shows that the job he inherited is significantly bigger than we all thought.

Some of Andrea Pirlo’s struggles followed us to this campaign and have had an impact on our achievements in it.

Hopefully, as we keep improving, we will have a much better season in 2022/2023 and win as many home games as possible, which could help us win the league and other trophies.