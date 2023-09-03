On Sunday night, Juventus will be aiming for nothing less than a victory over Empoli at the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

The Bianconeri will be looking to get back to the winning ways after dropping two points against Bologna last week.

Simultaneously, the club’s directors will have the opportunity to take a closer look at some of the finest young talent who ply their trade at the Tuscan club.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus will be monitoring Tommaso Baldanzi, having already pursued the starlet in the summer.

The source recalls how the Bianconeri and Fiorentina both tried to sign the 20-year-old in the recent summer transfer session.

The Serie A duo reportedly put 15 million euros on the plate. Nevertheless, Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi rejected the proposals.

As the report explains, the Azzurri insisted on maintaining their jewel for another season. They’re now hoping that his value doubles by the end of the season.

Empoli’s recent form surely didn’t help in this regard, with the club losing its first two league fixtures of the campaign. Nonetheless, they’ll be looking to launch an uprising starting from tonight’s meeting against Juventus.

For his part, Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli has been monitoring Baldanzi since his time as Napoli sporting director.

The 20-year-old is an attacking midfielder who can also feature in other various roles, including a winger.

Last summer, he led Italy’s charge in the U20 World Cup final, helping the Azzurrini reach the tournament’s final before coming short against Uruguay. The youngster will be featuring for Italy U21 this season.