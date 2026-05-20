Juventus have maintained a long-standing interest in Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, and the Bianconeri are expected to approach him at the end of the season as they continue planning for the next campaign.

The Bianconeri had been monitoring the midfielder even before Luciano Spalletti became their manager, but his arrival has reportedly strengthened the club’s determination to add the Slovakian international to their squad during the upcoming transfer window.

Juventus view Lobotka as one of the best midfielders currently playing in Serie A, with his performances over recent seasons continuing to earn praise across Italian football for his consistency and tactical intelligence in midfield.

Strong connection with Spalletti

Lobotka played an important role in Napoli’s Scudetto triumph under Spalletti in 2023 and also contributed significantly during their successful campaign under Antonio Conte last season, further increasing his reputation within the league.

The midfielder has remained one of the finest players in his position in Italian football, and Juventus believe his style of play would suit the tactical system that Spalletti wants to continue developing in Turin.

The Bianconeri are convinced that he could strengthen their midfield immediately and provide additional experience and control in important matches across domestic and European competitions.

Champions League qualification key

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus may need to secure qualification for the Champions League before they can realistically complete a move for the Napoli midfielder during the summer transfer window.

The report suggests that Lobotka would be reluctant to leave a team competing in the Champions League for one playing in the Europa League, particularly after helping Napoli qualify for Europe’s top club competition once again.

Juventus therefore understand that their final league position could play a decisive role in determining whether they are able to convince the midfielder to join them ahead of next season.