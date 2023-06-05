Juventus will terminate Arthur’s contract reckons pundit

Juventus faces decisions regarding the futures of several players in the upcoming transfer window, including that of Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian midfielder was loaned out to Liverpool last season, with hopes that the English club would exercise their option to make the move permanent. However, that did not materialise, and Arthur is now returning to Juventus having not made a single start in over a year.

Unfortunately, Arthur’s time at Liverpool was marred by injury, as he suffered an injury shortly after coming on as a substitute in a match and was unable to make a full recovery.

Given that Juventus does not have plans for him, it is expected that Arthur will be on the move once again before the start of the new season.

Pundit Antonio Paolino has shed light on the situation, stating that Juventus will attempt to terminate Arthur’s contract by mutual consent. This approach would allow both parties to part ways amicably and seek new opportunities elsewhere.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The situation is quite different for Arthur, whom he wouldn’t mind having since he has already known him. However, Juventus is reportedly working to reach an agreement regarding the termination of his contract. First and foremost, they need to settle the financial aspect.”.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has no future at this club because he has been a failed signing, so we have no need to keep him in the group.

We hope there would be a club willing to take a chance on him. Otherwise, we must terminate his contract.