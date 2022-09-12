Juventus will travel to Monza with a depleted squad

While Juventus were hoping to snatch a routine win from their home encounter against Salernitana, they ended up dropping two points and losing the services of additional players.

Now surely the whole focus of the club is now aimed towards the crucial Champions League clash against Benfica on Wednesday. But what about next weekend’s trip to Monza?

After conceding four draws in six Serie A rounds, the Bianconeri must stop the drain when they take on the newly-promoted side. And to make matters more complex, the squad will be missing a host of players.

According to JuventusNews24, Max Allegri’s squad will be depleted for the trip to Brianza, with the manager himself banned from the touchline due to his dismissal yesterday.

Following the the controversial call that disallowed Arek Milik’s goal, the manager received his marching orders after allegedly objecting the official’s decision.

The Polish striker will also miss the encounter against Monza after earning a second yellow card for taking off his jersey during the celebration of his later-disallowed goal.

Juan Cuadrado took part in the melee that ensued, and received a red card for his role in it.

These absentees will be added to an ever-growing list that includes long-term injured players like Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba and Kaio Jorge.

Moreover, the conditions of Manuel Locatelli, Angel Di Maria, Adrien Rabiot and Wojciech Szczesny remain doubtful.

We’ll surely have more updates on the quartet’s status during the week.