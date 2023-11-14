Last summer, Juventus made vigorous attempts to sign their longtime transfer target Domenico Berardi.

Nevertheless, the stubborn Sassuolo held their ground, refusing to offer any discounts for their most iconic star.

So once again, the 29-year-old stayed put at the Mapei Stadium.

But as Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice tells it, the Bianconeri kept trying to sign the winger until the final days of the summer transfer market.

The Neroverdi even dropped their star from the matchday squad in the first two rounds of the season, suggesting that the player’s mind lies elsewhere.

But while the Old Lady’s offer fell short of expectations, the source expects another onslaught in January.

As Balice explains, Juventus aren’t exclusively working on adding a new midfielder to the fold, but also a game-changing attacker like Berardi.

The Bianconeri are reportedly working under the radar, trying to find an agreement with the Emilian club.

The journalist believes that the two clubs must compromise in order to reach a full accord.

Juventus must raise their offer and get closer to the 30-million valuation set by their counterparts. They also have to include easily achievable objectives to trigger the obligation-to-buy clause.

For their part, Sassuolo must be willing to facilitate the Italian’s passage to Turin by accepting an initial loan formula similar to Manuel Locatelli’s transfer.

According to Balice, this would be the most viable track for this long-overdue operation.