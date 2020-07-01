Juventus will try again for Haaland

Juventus are still interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and will make another offer when his release clause comes into effect.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a spectacular start to his career in both Austria and Germany, having turned down the chance to join the Bianconeri in January.

Sky Sport Italia’s Fabrizio Romano reports that Haaland has a clause in his contract that comes into effect in 2022 that will allow him to be signed for €75m.

Romano suggests that Juve still have regrets about not signing the Norwegian striker when he was at Molde, however their excellent relations with Raiola will help them when they come to make another bid.