Juventus will try to bring Ligue 1 hotshot back home in the summer

Le10 Sports says Juventus will attempt to bring back Moise Kean in the summer as he continues to thrive in France with PSG.

The striker left Juventus for Everton last season and struggled in his first campaign in England.

His loan stint in France has rejuvenated his career, which has seen other teams become interested in signing him.

The report says Juventus need another striker and they will fix that problem by bringing him back to Turin in the summer.

It adds that the Bianconeri will prefer a loan deal from Everton similar to what he has with PSG at the moment.

Juventus has relied on Alvaro Morata alone as their striker in this campaign, but they will want more options in the next one.

They will, however, not find it easy to sign Kean as his form will possibly prompt Everton to give him another chance and other teams will compete with them to sign him too, including PSG.

Kean has 16 goals from 29 competitive games for the French champions this season. These are numbers that would make an enormous difference for the Bianconeri.

Arkadiusz Milik is another striker that Juventus has been linked with a move for. It would be interesting to see who they finally add to their squad.