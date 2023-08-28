This summer, Juventus only signed two players thus far in the shape of Timothy Weah and Facundo Gonzalez. The latter didn’t even stay put in Turin, instead, he joined Sampdoria on loan.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri might pull off an operation or two just before the market doors close at the end of the week.

The Serie A giants have been monitoring Emil Holm for quite some time now. The 23-year-old rose to prominence last season while producing impressive displays for Spezia.

The Ligurians suffered relegation to Serie B, so the Swedish wingback will likely end up leaving towards greener pastures.

According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, Atalanta are leading the race for Holm, even securing an agreement with Spezia over the transfer.

As the source tells it, La Dea is ready to poach the player who has a market value of 8 million euros.

But at such affordable figures, Juventus could lunge forward in a late attempt to sabotage Atalanta’s plans and lure the player towards Turin.

The Bianconeri would deploy Holm as a backup for Timothy Weah on the right flank in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 tactical system.

At the moment, Weston McKennie is serving as a makeshift right wingback in the absence of a more natural candidate.

The Sweden international joined Spezia in 2021 and has a contract with the Aquilotti that runs until June 2026.