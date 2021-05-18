Juventus will use their Coppa Italia final trip to negotiate for their transfer target

On Wednesday night, Juventus will be contending for the Coppa Italia trophy against Atalanta in the final round of the competition.

This clash will take place at the Mapei stadium in Sassuolo, and the Bianconeri management will reportedly use their trip to the region to discuss a particular transfer target.

Manuel Locatelli’s name has been on the Old Lady’s shortlist for quite some time now, and Sassuolo CEO Andrea Carnevali has seemingly opened the door for the player’s suitors, however, he surely won’t be leaving for a small transfer fee.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus will be expected to sit on the table to negotiate for the Italy international.

Therefore, we can expect to read some updates in this regard within the next few days.

Andrea Pirlo’s midfield has been loudly criticized throughout the campaign, with many observers considering it as the squad’s weakest point.

Thus, changes are expected to take place in this department, and many names have been tipped to land in Turin this summer to reinforce the team for next season.

Chief among them is Locatelli, who’s been putting up some great displays for Roberto De Zerbi’s side this season, growing into one of the best midfield enforcers in Italy.

Moreover, the former Milan youth product has caught the attention of national team manager Roberto Mancini, and has been a regular starter for Italy lately.

The 23-year-old has contributed in 4 goals and 3 assists in his 33 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo this term.