Juventus will watch Damsgaard this weekend, but there is increased competition for his signature

Juventus will face Sampdoria in Serie A this weekend and that game gives them the chance to further evaluate their transfer target, Mikkel Damsgaard.

Tuttosport, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, says the Bianconeri remains keen to ensure he eventually becomes their player.

They started targeting him last season and he further proved to be a fine talent during Euro 2020.

He scored some stunning goals as his Denmark national team reached the semi-final of the competition.

The attacker has returned to Sampdoria where he hopes to continue his development, but he might not stay with them for long.

The report says Juve will target the three points when they face their opponent this weekend, but the game gives the club and Massimiliano Allegri the chance to watch Damsgaard more closely.

The Bianconeri will look to bring in attacking reinforcement in the next transfer windows after losing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Damsgaard isn’t up to the level to replace the Portugal captain, but he has the talent and has shown the potential to become one of the best goal contributors in Italy.

Sampdoria knows that they have a top player on their hands and will look for top dollar from the Bianconeri before selling him.