Juventus will watch two strikers in the Inter vs Genoa match today

Juventus’ current performances shows why it wasn’t the smartest of decisions not to sign a striker in the last transfer window.

Without Paulo Dybala or Alvaro Morata, the Bianconeri have had to flank Cristiano Ronaldo with Dejan Kulusevski and it is an unfamiliar position for the youngster.

The young Swede didn’t come to Turin to play as a supporting striker and he has understandably struggled in that position when asked to play in it.

He played there again against Verona and wasn’t effective and this has made it even more important for the Bianconeri to land another striker when the transfer window reopens.

Calciomercato says that they have already started their summer plans and will watch Gianluca Scamacca and Eldor Shomurodov when Genoa visits Inter Milan today.

Both strikers attracted their attention in the last transfer window and Juventus even negotiated for Scamacca.

The youngster is only on loan at Genoa and Juve wanted to take him on loan for the rest of the season, but his parent club, Sassuolo, insisted that the move must be with an obligation to buy, the Bianconeri didn’t want that.

Both strikers will take to the field today and Juve will hope that they score the goals that downs Inter Milan and also show them what they can bring to the Allianz Stadium.