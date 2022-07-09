Despite the arrival of Angel Di Maria, Max Allegri’s frontline remains short of options – especially following the departures of Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Alvaro Morata.

Therefore, Juventus are still in the market, looking to bolster the attack with new names.

One of the profiles needed at the club is an experienced striker who can take some of the burden off the shoulders of Dusan Vlahovic.

Following his impressive campaign at Bologna, Juventus have identified Marko Arnautovic as the ideal candidate for the role.

However, the Rossoblu don’t want to deprive themselves of the 33-year-old who has become their bona fide leader on the pitch.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus will try to convince Bologna by proposing Daniele Rugani as a backup option.

The source adds that the Emilian club’s new sporting director Giovanni Sartori is an admirer of the Italian defender.

The former Empoli man returned to Juventus last summer after spending a campaign on loan between Rennes and Cagliari. Nonetheless, he still found himself low on Allegri’s pecking order.

Juve FC say

Since 2015, Rugani has been a part of the Bianconeri’s squad, but he was never able to cement himself a starting role.

At the age of 27, he remains relatively young, but if he’s going to fulfill his initial promise, he will likely have to leave Turin first.

So if his departure can help Juventus snatch the services of Arnautovic, then it would a decent exchange deal for all parties involved.