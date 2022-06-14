Marko Arnautovic has become the anointed one to become a deputy to Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus and the Bianconeri are working hard to ensure he joins them.

However, he is a key player for Bologna and their manager will not deprive himself of the services of the former West Ham man.

This has made a move to Juventus tricky and the Bianconeri are now struggling to get their man.

However, they are not giving up and could use a player to make it easier for themselves.

Tutto Sport claims Bologna has an interest in Gianluca Frabotta and Juve is now willing to add him to their offer for Arnautovic.

The Bianconeri will reportedly ignore the interest from the likes of Lecce and send Frabotta down to Bologna if that will make it easy for them to sign Arnautovic.

Juve FC Says

Arnautovic’s 14 league goals last season make him one of the finest strikers in Serie A and he would be an accomplished deputy to Vlahovic.

However, Bologna knows losing such an important player without a replacement will be problematic and it could even cost them their top-flight status next season.

They will fight hard to keep him, but Juve will get their man if their interest is a strong one.