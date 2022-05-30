rabiot
Juventus willing to allow first-team star to leave for under €20M

May 30, 2022 - 8:15 pm

Juventus are claimed to be willing to allow Adrien Rabiot to leave the club for between €15-20 Million this summer, with Newcastle and Chelsea both linked with his signature.

The Frenchman joined the club from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019 and has been a first-team regular for much of that time.

His performances have sometimes come under scrutiny by the fans, but both Andrea Pirlo and Max Allegri have been consistent in his selection, with him either filling in at centre-midfield or on the left.

Despite his key role under the current boss, we are said to be willing to allow him to leave for a fairly reasonable fee this summer, with two of the richest clubs, not just in the Premier League but in the world, said to be eyeing his signature.

Considering the fact that he is believed to be amongst the higher earners in the squad, I would not be surprised to hear that we would be willing to allow him to go this summer. We signed him for nothing and that sort of fee would be able to help us invest in other areas of the team, whilst cutting our wage budget in the process.

I’m not Rabiot’s biggest fan either to be honest, although he did end the season in some decent form, and it wouldn’t disrupt us much to lose him personally.

Patrick

Avatar

