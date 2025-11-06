Juventus are reportedly determined to keep Dusan Vlahovic at the club after reclaiming his starting berth under Luciano Spalletti.

The Serbian supposedly had one foot out the door prior to the arrival of the 66-year-old manager. Although he had been getting minutes with Igor Tudor in charge, the latter often favoured Jonathan David, despite only scoring one goal since the start of the season.

Nevertheless, Spalletti immediately reinstated the former Fiorentina star, and he received the reaction he was hoping for, with the striker netting two goals in two appearances, while displaying an eagerness to fight for the cause.

Dusan Vlahovic is a Juve protagonist once more?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker’s improved form has changed the club’s plans.

Juventus General Director Damien Comolli had apparently given up on reaching an agreement with the player’s agent Darko Ristic, resigning to losing the player on a free transfer at the end of the season.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Vlahovic himself admitted that his future has yet to be written while Spalletti claimed that the centre-forward would like to stay in Turin.

Therefore, the pink newspaper expects the two parties to reconvene in the coming weeks to understand if there’s still any margin left for a possible accord.

Juventus to break the bank for Vlahovic?

As the source explains, Juventus have set a self-imposed salary cap, refusing to pay any player wages beyond €6 million per year.

And yet, the hierarchy could make an exception for Vlahovic, who is currently enjoying a net salary of €12 million thanks to the lucrative contract handed by the club’s former management (Andrea Agnelli, Maurizio Arrivabene and Federico Cherubini).

GdS thus claims that the Bianconeri are willing to offer the Serbian international a salary of €8 million per year.

However, the report reckons that Juve’s mission won’t be simple, especially with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich all tracking the striker.