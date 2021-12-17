Juventus willing to cash in on two more players next month

Juventus will likely sell several of its squad members by the close of the next summer transfer window.

The end of the season is the best time to buy and sell players, but Juve needs a good second half to this campaign and remains open to restructuring its squad next month.

Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot have been pencilled down for transfers, but they are not alone.

Tuttomercatoweb says the Bianconeri will also sell Daniele Rugani and Alex Sandro next month for the right offers.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has watched Luca Pellegrini play ahead of him in recent matches and knows he would soon struggle to make the matchday squad.

Pellegrini still needs the experience to become a seasoned professional, but Danilo can also fill in as a left-back and can guide the youngster.

Rugani has had some minutes as a centre-back in this campaign, but his future is away from the club because he is simply not good enough.

The defender cannot be trusted in the long run and should be replaced.

With his current deal expiring in 2023, Juve would be smart to make some money from his sale now.

Both players probably will not lack suitors next month, and the Bianconeri has to take advantage of that as soon as it can.