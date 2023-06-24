Juventus willing to give Conference League as part of plea bargain with UEFA

After settling their domestic legal issues, Juventus will now turn their attention to the continental scene.

The Bianconeri received a 10-point deduction in the Capital Gains trial which saw them drop from 3rd to 7th in the Serie A standings.

So instead of securing a Champions League spot, the Old Lady had to settle for a place in Europe’s third-tier competition.

Nevertheless, Juventus aren’t too eager to take part in the Conference League, so they’ll be willing to give up their spot in a bargain plea with UEFA.

As Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) explains, the Turin-based giants may have infringed the settlement agreed upon with UEFA last September as suggested by the Plusvalenza and Prisma trials.

Therefore, they could be facing the wrath of European football’s governing body. As we all know, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has been lurking in the shadows, waiting for the opportunity to make the Bianconeri pay for their Super League “rebellion”.

So while this could be the perfect chance for Ceferin to strike, the new Juventus management might be willing to extend an olive branch.

The new Bianconeri directors have already alluded to a possible renunciation of the Super League project, which would bring the club back to UEFA’s good graces.

Therefore, the Italian giants could get their bargain plea after all, and they would be happy to sacrifice the Conference League next season if it means starting with a clean sheet in the campaigns to follow.