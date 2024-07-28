Juventus are reportedly determined to offload Weston McKennie as soon as possible, even if it means missing out on a few million.

The American is coming off his most prosperous campaign since joining the club in 2020. He contributed with 11 assists between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Yet, Max Allegri’s departure and the subsequent arrival of Thiago Motta had drastic consequences on the midfielder’s position at the club.

The 25-year-old is now on the fringe of the club’s tactical plans. Moreover, his contract will expire next summer, thus making his exit an even more urgent matter for the Bianconeri. Hence, Cristiano Giuntoli and company are working to find him a new home.

Over the past few weeks, Fiorentina have emerged as the leading candidate to sign the wantaway player.

However, the Tuscans have been unwilling to forge an offer that meets the Old Lady’s asking price which was initially set at 13 million euros.

But according to La Nazione via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have agreed to lower their demands to 10 million euros in addition to bonuses.

This discount should pave the way for an agreement between the two clubs.

Yet, this wouldn’t necessarily mean that the deal will go through. As the source explains, finding an accord with McKennie remains Fiorentina’s most challenging task.

After all, the midfielder has already rejected a move to Aston Villa earlier this summer as part of Douglas Luiz’s operation after failing to agree on personal terms with the Villains.