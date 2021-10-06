ramsey
Juventus willing to lower their asking price for wantaway midfielder

October 6, 2021 - 10:00 pm

While most football fans despise international breaks, Aaron Ramsey probably feels relieved every time he leaves Turin to join the Welsh national team.

The 30-year-old has been a benchwarmer thus far this season, as his Juventus experience is getting worse with every passing campaign.

However, the former Arsenal man still enjoys playing for Wales, and the Bianconeri management are hoping to use his performances for the national team in their favor.

According to TuttoJuve, The Italian club is hoping that Ramsey’s displays for Wales can impress some Premier League clubs and invite them to launch bids in January.

The report adds that Juventus are desperate to get rid of the player and his hefty wages, and are even willing to accept offers as low as 4 or 5 million euros.

The former Cardiff City player spent the majority of his career with the Gunners, and his attributes were well-appreciated.

Nonetheless, the midfielder failed to earn himself regular playing time under the tutelage of three different tacticians in Turin. Moreover, recurring injuries continue to hunt him.

Therefore, a divorce between the player and the club appears to be the best solution for both parties.

Ramsey has a contract with Juventus that runs until 2023 and he earns around 7 million euros per season as net wages.

