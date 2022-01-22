Juventus willing to lure in Vlahovic with a hefty salary

While Dusan Vlahovic has been on Juve’s radar for quite some time now, the situation is rapidly developing in the last few days.

Several reports are now claiming that the Bianconeri are trying to seal a deal for the Fiorentina bomber before the end of January.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, the Turin-based club is offering a yearly salary of seven million euros for the Serbian youngster.

This would in effect multiply his wages, as he currently earns 800 thousands per season.

The Tuscan club offered to elevate his salary up to four millions per season, but the player refuses to sign a contract extension.

The former Partizan striker is currently leading the Serie A scoring charts alongside Lazio’s Ciro Immobile with 17 goals for each.

He has been at Fiorentina since 2018, but is now ready to make a major career step-up and join a too European side.

Juve FC say

If Juventus are truly willing to offer Vlahovic 7 millions per season, then we would become the club’s second highest earner right behind Matthijs de Ligt (while we await developments on the Paulo Dybala front).

However, the major problem for the Old Lady remains forging out the necessary cash to convince the Viola into selling their biggest asset to their most hated rivals.

That is why a January switch remains highly unlikely. Perhaps the summer transfer market would prove to be a more convenient timing.