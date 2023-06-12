Juventus willing to make an exception for Rabiot amidst Man United interest

After three underwhelming campaigns in Turin, Adrien Rabiot raised his level by leaps and bounds this season, cementing himself as a pillar at Juventus.

Unfortunately for La Madama, this remarkable improvement occurred just when the midfielder’s contract is running out.

The 28-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the month… that is unless the management improvises a solution to extend his stint in Turin.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus are refusing to give up on the matter, and they’re willing to give Rabiot special treatment to convince him to stay.

While the club directors are aiming to lower the wage bill, they’re ready to make Rabiot the exception, thus maintaining his current salary (7 million euros per year).

However, this could prove to be insufficient due to two factors. Firstly, the French international is eager to test himself in the Premier League.

Secondly, Manchester United are reportedly offering him a four-year deal with a net salary that could even exceed 10 million euros.

Moreover, the Red Devils would provide the former PSG man with the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

Therefore, the Old Lady’s attempts could be in vain, as Man United clearly have bigger leverage in all various aspects.

So if Juventus fail to convince Rabiot to stay put, they would reportedly turn their attention to Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi who also has several suitors on the market.