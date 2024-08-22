Juventus is keen for Mattia De Sciglio to depart before the transfer window closes.

The defender is considered surplus to requirements in the current squad and has been training separately from the main group.

Despite efforts to find him a new club in recent weeks, progress has been slow, with De Sciglio also eager to secure a move.

Monza and Como have expressed interest during this transfer window, but neither club has made significant progress in their pursuit.

With only a few days remaining in the window, Juventus is eager to facilitate his exit and is open to loan deals, even though De Sciglio will become a free agent next summer.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus is even willing to terminate his contract if a potential suitor prefers to sign him as a free agent.

The Bianconeri have made it as easy as possible for clubs to acquire the defender, hoping this flexibility will attract fresh interest.

De Sciglio’s poor fitness record is the main reason we are struggling to sell him.

However, he could get a club to add him to their squad in the next few days before the window closes.