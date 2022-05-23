Ivan Perisic was the key difference between Juventus and Inter Milan in the Italian Cup final some weeks ago.

The Croatian scored twice in extra time to hand the Nerazzurri the trophy when Juve could have won it in normal time.

He is one of the key players at Inter, but his current deal runs out at the end of this campaign.

This means he can start speaking to other clubs and Juve wants to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri are watching as his present employers struggle to find an agreement with him.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Inter cannot meet his contract demands at the moment after he asked them to pay him 6m euros per season.

But Juve will happily offer him that much money to join them and this puts them in a very favourable position.

Juve FC Says

Our current team has so many young and talented players, but it lacks enough experienced heads, especially in attack.

If Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata leave in the summer, we would have even less experience in our offensive department.

This is a good reason why we need to add Perisic to our squad and he proved in the cup final that he is capable of producing big moments.