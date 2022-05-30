Juventus has been signing young players in the last two transfer windows as they look to keep bolstering their squad.

The Bianconeri remain interested in lowering the age of their average player, but they are also interested in adding some experienced stars to the group.

One man who could join them this summer is Paul Pogba, with the Frenchman leaving Manchester United for free.

He was at Juve between 2012 and 2016 and the Bianconeri wants him back.

He is also willing to come back and Tuttojuve says they will hand him a four-year deal to make the return to the Allianz Stadium.

However, the club still has to understand the economic demands that will be placed on them overall from the deal before making their move.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has not had the best of years in the last few seasons as he struggles to make an impression at United.

The midfielder remains a key player for the France national team and shows his class when he plays for them.

He probably needs a change of environment at club level before he can return to his best form and he should enjoy that in Turin.