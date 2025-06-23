Juventus are reportedly determined to land Jadon Sancho, as they hope to strike a swap deal with Manchester United.

The Bianconeri had already tried to sign the 25-year-old last summer, but fell short in their attempts. The London native ended up joining Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy for £25 million.

The winger’s campaign started on a bright note, but he swiftly ran out of steam, so the Blues have decided to walk out of the deal by paying a £5 million penalty.

Sancho thus remains on Man Utd’s books, but the management and Ruben Amorim have no desire to reinstate him.

Juventus eager to sign Jadon Sancho

Luckily for the England international, he still has suitors in Serie A, namely Juventus and Napoli.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juve remain keen to sign Sancho despite the departure of their former Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, who pursued the player last summer.

In fact, the source believes that the Old Lady now has a higher chance of succeeding with Damien Comolli at the helm.

Juventus are expected to offer Sancho a decent contract, even though they won’t match his hefty United salary.

Three Juventus players who could be offered to Man Utd

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

As for the transfer fee, the Bianconeri believe they can lower the cost by offering one of three players who might be deemed surplus to requirements.

The first is Dusan Vlahovic who is expected to leave this summer due to his complicated situation at the club and the failure to find an agreement over a new contract.

Like the Serbian striker, Douglas Luiz has already been linked with Man Utd in recent weeks, so he could represent a tempting option for the Red Devils.

Finally, Nicolas Gonzalez has seemingly lost his starting berth, and if Sancho were to arrive, he would likely have to make way. Hence, the Argentinian winger could be proposed in a direct swap.