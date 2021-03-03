Juventus willing to offer two players for Arsenal fullback

This summer, Juventus are expected to bolster their currently-thin squad with several new arrivals.

A right back could be among the new players who will be making their landing in Turin next summer.

Juan Cuadrado has been reverted to play in the role for the last two seasons.

Whilst Danilo is the only other natural player in this position, the Brazilian has been deployed in several other positions throughout the campaign.

Therefore, a new right back would certainly be helpful for the Bianconeri, and they might have already decided on their prime target.

Hector Bellerin had his ups and downs throughout his Arsenal career, but at just 25-years-old, his best days might be ahead of him.

According English news reports (Via TuttoJuve), Juve could be willing to offer the Gunners one of two players in exchange for the Spaniard’s services.

The first player mentioned is Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman is yet to showcase his full potential with the Italian champions, and he’s being tipped to make a move to England, with Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton known to be interested in his signature.

The former Paris Saint Germain star could be an ideal fit to the Premier League due to his frame and physical capabilities.

The second Bianconeri player mentioned in the report is Douglas Costa.

The Brazilian is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, but the European champions are unlikely to make his move permanent at the end of the season.

Therefore, the winger is expected to be back to Turin in the summer, where Fabio Paratici and company will try to find a solution regarding his future.