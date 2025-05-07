Juventus have reportedly identified Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund as one of their primary objectives ahead of the summer transfer campaign.

As reported earlier this week, the Bianconeri have turned their attention from Joshua Zirzkee (who is no longer available on the market), to his Danish teammate who might become surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim is expecting the club to sign a top-notch striker, who might be his old pupil, Viktor Gyokeres, or perhaps Victor Osimhen, yet another Juventus transfer target.

Therefore, Hojlund could be on his way out, and a return to Serie A could be looming on the horizon.

Juventus keen to sign Rasmus Hojlund

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus are pushing to sign the 23-year-old, but it might be easier said than done, especially amidst competition from Napoli who are also interested in the striker.

Moreover, Man Utd splashed around 70 million euros plus bonuses to sign the Denmark international from Atalanta in the summer of 2023. So despite his shortcomings this season, the Red Devils wouldn’t want to sell him on the low and register a loss under the Premier League’s PSR laws.

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper suggests a swap deal as a potential solution for both clubs. On one hand, Juventus would lower the cost, and on the other hand, Man Utd would be able to offload the player without recording a capital loss.

Douglas Luiz & Dusan Vlahovic to Man Utd?

The source names Douglas Luiz and Dusan Vlahovic as potential makeweights in the operation. Both players have been linked to the Premier League giants in recent months.

The Brazilian midfielder is unhappy in Turin for personal and sporting reasons, so he would relish the opportunity to revive his career in England.

As for the Serbian striker, his contract will expire in June 2026, but his hefty salary remains a major obstacle for any suitor.