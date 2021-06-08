Juventus willing to offer youngster in exchange for Locatelli

Juve’s interest in Manuel Locatelli is no longer a secret. The Sassuolo man has been identified as one of the men who will reignite the club’s midfield after an underwhelming campaign.

The 23-year-old is currently a part of the Italian national team that is preparing to kickstart Euro 2020 against Turkey on Friday night at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Nonetheless, the Neroverdi won’t let one of their main assets leave unless they receive a satisfying figure – which could be around 40 million euros.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could try to lower this number by adding a young player in an exchange deal.

According to Sky Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus will bring back Nicolò Rovella sooner than expected in order to offer his services as part of the Locatelli package.

The 19-year-old is a youth product of Genoa who emerged at the beginning of the campaign, and the Old Lady sealed his signature last January.

However, the young midfielder was allowed to stay with the Grifone on loan until the summer of 2022 in order to continue his development.

But it seems that Juve will change their plans for Rovella, as they will reportedly bring him back to the club this summer, before immediately sending him towards Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri are used to dealing with both the Neroverdi and Genoa is similar deals, and therefore, such a complicated arrangement can be done if all parties find it suitable.