In their quest towards ameliorating the squad, Juventus have set their sights on Angel Di Maria who has become a free agent after ending his seven-year collaboration with Paris Saint Germain.

Despite reaching the age of 34, the Argentine remains in a good physical shape and is one of the most intriguing names on the free market.

However, reaching an agreement over contractual terms has proven to be a complicated task for.

While the winger is asking for a one-year contract with a net salary around 8 million euros, the Bianconeri would like to put his signature on a two-year deal in order to take advantage of the Growth Decree and save 50% on taxes.

Nonetheless, the player remains adamant on signing a deal until 2023, and refuses to lower his wage demands.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Max Allegri is an avid admirer of Di Maria, thus, Juventus could be willing to raise their offer to seal a deal with the player.

The source claims that the Bianconeri will offer the veteran a contract for one year with wages that can reach 7 million euros after adding bonuses.

Juve FC say

With all due respect to the winger and his illustrious career, Juventus shouldn’t bother too much with a player who clearly doesn’t intend to dwell in Turin for too long.

Although Di Maria would surely raise the quality of the attacking department, he will only act as a stop-gap solution, and the Bianconeri would find themselves in the same situation following his departure next summer.