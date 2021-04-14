Juventus willing to sacrifice Demiral to bring back former star

Juventus has an interest in bringing back Moise Kean, but they face serious competition from PSG.

The attacker left Turin for Everton two seasons ago and didn’t enjoy his first campaign in England.

He has now been sent on loan to PSG, where he has thrived in this campaign and the Frenchmen want to keep him.

There is no prior provision for PSG to sign him permanently or on loan for another season and that opens the door for Juventus to sign him.

Everton is reportedly also willing to cash in on him and that means Juve simply has to convince him that a return to Turin is better than joining PSG permanently.

The Bianconeri could lose Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala when the transfer window reopens and Kean is one player who could join as a replacement to bolster Andrea Pirlo’s attack.

Everton will look for the best price after shelling out 30m euros to sign him from Juve.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says Juve has now devised a strategy to help them make the transfer happen and it involves a player.

It says they would gladly add Merih Demiral to the deal and he is a player who Everton may be happy to sign.