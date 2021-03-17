Juventus willing to sacrifice injury-prone man for Locatelli

Juventus has made Manuel Locatelli a priority signing ahead of the summer transfer window, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia.

The Bianconeri will prioritise bolstering their midfield in the summer as it has looked weak this season.

In terms of names, they have some of the best midfielders in Europe at the moment, but they have struggled in this campaign and will refresh that position at the end of the season.

The report says they are even prepared to sacrifice their current options and tips, Aaron Ramsey, to be sold off.

This is the former Arsenal man’s second campaign in Turin, but he is yet to show the form that made the Bianconeri sign him for free.

The Englishman has now been tipped to make a return to the Premier League which would free Juve to land Locatelli.

The Bianconeri wanted the Italy international in the summer, but they couldn’t reach an agreement with Sassuolo.

They wanted to sign him on loan with the option or obligation to make the move permanent, however, his current team wanted an outright sale and he remained with them.

Juve will try to land him in the summer yet again, but the report says they would have to sell Ramsey first.