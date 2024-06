The defender has been one of the best fullbacks in Italian football and informed Napoli he wanted to leave at the end of last season.

The Partenopei were stunned by this decision from their captain and have been trying to ensure he stays.

However, the defender insists he wants out, prompting Juventus to show interest in signing him.

The Old Lady considers him one of the finest players in his position in the league and wants him to be part of their rebuild.

Juve knows he will improve their squad, and Di Lorenzo is open to a new challenge in Turin, making the Bianconeri eager to secure the deal.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri are now prepared to include Enzo Barrenechea in their offer for the Azzurri star.

The midfielder performed well on loan at Frosinone last season, and Napoli might find him appealing enough to add him to their squad as a sweetener in the move for Di Lorenzo.