After rising through the youth ranks of Hellas Verona, Destiny Udogie joined Udinese last summer. In his initial campaign at the Dacia Arena, the young left-back proved to be one of the best revelations of the Serie A season.

The 19-year-old contributed with five goals and four assists in 35 league appearances, attracting the interest of Juventus in the process. While the Zebrette completed his signing for around 10 million euros, they would only sell for an immediate profit.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri will put a significant offer on the table for Udogie. In addition to 10 millions plus bonuses, Juventus will offer Filippo Ranocchia as an exchange pawn.

The young midfielder spent the season on loan at Vicenza, and despite his side’s relegation, he still enjoyed a decent campaign on a personal level.

Ranocchia will return to Turin next summer, but the 20-year-old is unlikely to secure a spot within Max Allegri’s first team. Aside from the established senior names, the likes of Nicolo Fagioli, Rovella and Fabio Miretti are also contending for a place.

At the moment, it seems that Juventus have an excess of youth talent in the middle of the park, so the management will ought to offload some of them despite their undeniable talent.

Therefore, using some of the young midfielders in the club’s quest to bolster other departments doesn’t sound like a terrible idea, which is why the rumored exchange would make sense for all parties involved.