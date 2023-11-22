Last season, Samuel Iling-Junior was one of the youngsters who broke through at Juventus, earning a promotion from the Next Gen ranks to the senior squad.

The Englishman proved to be a reliable backup for the more experienced Filip Kostic on the left flank, and at times even threatened to usurp the Serbian in the pecking order.

Nevertheless, this campaign has been a different story for the 20-year-old who only made four appearances, all coming from the bench.

Between the club’s absence from Europe and Andrea Cambiaso’s return from a loan spell, the youngster has been starving for playing time.

So according to Calciomercato, Juventus are willing to part ways with Iling-Junior if they were to receive a satisfying offer in January.

The England U21 international unsurprisingly has some suitors in his home country, with Premier League clubs reportedly keeping tabs on the situation.

As the source tells it, Tottenham Hotspur is the winger’s most renowned suitor at the moment.

The Spurs have already sent their scouts to monitor the young man on several occasions, reveals the source.

Juve FC say

This wouldn’t be the first time the North Londoners poach a young Juventus winger who’s struggling to earn a fair chance in Turin.

Dejan Kulusevski was in a somewhat similar situation, but has been thriving since signing for Tottenham in January 2022.

Therefore, Iling-Junior joining the Spurs in the middle of the season wouldn’t come as a major shock, and few would be surprised if he manages to explode in the Premier League.