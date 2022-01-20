Juventus willing to spend €15M on a player soon to be a free agent

Juventus wants to sign Denis Zakaria and they have been chasing a transfer for him for some time now.

The midfielder would be a free agent in the summer and can move to Turin with no transfer fee paid.

However, the Bianconeri are not the only club looking to add him to their squad at no cost.

The Swiss star has continued to shine and by the summer, he would be in demand by even more clubs.

Juventus is also in talks over sending Arthur Melo to Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season.

They would need a replacement before they can sanction the move for the former Barcelona man.

Todofichajes says they are now in talks to sign Zakaria this month for a fee instead of allowing him to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach until the summer.

The report says they might bring him to Turin early for €15M.

Juve FC Says

€15M is too much for a player who will be free in six months and it makes little sense to commit that much to this transfer.

Zakaria is one of the finest midfielders we can add to our squad, but he is not so good that we cannot wait until the summer.

We should open talks with his entourage to get him on a pre-contract agreement now rather than splash that much money to sign him sooner.