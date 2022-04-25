Juventus willing to swap midfielder to keep Morata

Juventus remains keen to keep Alvaro Morata with them beyond this season as he becomes a key member of their first team.

The Spaniard has spent the last two seasons on loan at the Allianz Stadium and he is one of the important members of Max Allegri’s team.

He doesn’t score many goals, but he can be excellent support for the other attackers and has been functional in a front-three with Dusan Vlahovic and Paulo Dybala.

Although the latter is leaving the club, Juve will save money by signing only one attacker if they can keep Morata.

Because Atletico de Madrid is refusing to give them a discount, they are now looking to add a player to their bid.

Todofichajes claims Juve will add Weston McKennie to their offer for the striker to prompt Atleti to consider their bid.

Juve FC Says

Morata is a decent striker, but he is certainly not worth money plus McKennie. The American alone is probably more valuable than the former Chelsea man, considering his age.

However, if Juve feels they need Morata more than McKennie, then their offer for the Spaniard is good enough.

It remains to be seen if Atleti will like the idea of having the Juve midfielder in their squad.