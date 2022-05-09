Juventus willing to swap players with Arsenal in the summer

Juventus is keen on a move for Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, and their interest could pave the way for Arthur Melo to eventually leave the club.

The Bianconeri intend to bolster their team when the transfer window reopens, and they see Partey as a player that can contribute to it from next season.

The Ghanaian is a core member of the current Arsenal team, and Juve will struggle to get them to sell him.

However, they have a plan that can work. Football Italia claims they are willing to add Arthur Melo to their offer for his signature.

The Brazilian was a subject of interest from the Gunners in January, and they remain on his trail.

A good fee plus the former Barcelona man could get the Gunners to sell. That is what Juventus hopes for.

Juve FC Says

Arthur needs to leave at the end of this season if his performances will not improve, and what better way to offload him than in a swap deal.

Partey will make us much better, and Arthur could also thrive in London under Mikel Arteta, which would be a win-win for us all.