Juventus willing to terminate Bonucci’s contract if he gets an offer

Due to various injuries, Leonardo Bonucci’s availability for Juventus was severely limited throughout the previous season. As a result, the Bianconeri are now actively seeking to offload the defender.

Although Bonucci still has one year remaining on his contract with the club, recent rumours suggest that he is attracting interest from Newcastle United and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

While the defender allegedly desires to remain in Turin until the conclusion of his contract, Juventus is seriously contemplating the possibility of offloading him at the earliest opportunity.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are willing to let Bonucci depart on a free transfer, allowing them to save the significant wages associated with his contract, estimated to be around 6.5 million euros per season.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has had a good time with us, but his recent struggles with injuries are a clear sign he is getting to the end of his time as a footballer.

The defender should be thinking about retirement because he would not get a new deal from us next summer.

However, if we can sell him now, the club would have space in the wage bill to accommodate a new signing.

Newcastle are closely linked to the Saudi Public Investment Fund, so they can even offer a transfer fee to add him to their squad from Turin.