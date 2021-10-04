Juventus willing to use two players plus cash to sign Lazio Man

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a transfer target for Juventus and they have hatched a plan to sign the Lazio man.

The midfielder has been one of the best in Serie A for much of the time he has been in Rome.

However, he could leave Lazio soon with Juve planning an assault on his signature sooner than later.

Calciomercato.it reports that Juventus will add Weston McKennie and Luca Pellegrini to their offer for him.

The Bianconeri values both players at a combined fee of 45m euros and will add 30m euros in cash to their offer for him.

Maurizio Sarri is a fan of Pellegrini and has tried to sign him before which makes him a good addition.

However, it remains unclear if the former Juve boss would want to work with McKennie.

The American has struggled for form at Juve and has maintained a somewhat problematic off-field life in the last year.

The report insists that signing the Serbian midfielder from Lazio will not be easy for the Bianconeri, but they remain hopeful that this offer will help them get their man.

Milinkovic-Savic has thrived in Serie A and he could form a solid partnership with Manuel Locatelli if he moves to Turin.