Juventus willing to wait for Barcelona star

Many great things were expected when a young Ousmane Dembelé left Borussia Dortmund to join Barcelona for an astronomical figure.

The Frenchman arrived at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 as a replacement for Neymar – who famously left the Catalan club towards Paris Saint Germain.

Unfortunately for the former Stade Rennais youngster, his stint in Spain had been plagued with recurring injury problems, which prevented him from displaying his talents on a constant basis.

Although he’s currently injured, the 2018 World Cup winner is enjoying a relatively positive campaign compared to the previous ones.

Dembelé has so far made 25 appearances in La Liga, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Therefore, Barcelona could use this opportunity to cut their losses on their big investment by selling him for a decent transfer fee, as his contract will expire in the summer of 2022.

According to Sport (via TuttoJuve), the France international will be available for a price set at 50 million euros.

The report adds that the player in not inclined to sign a new contract with his employers, which means that this summer will be their last chance to sell him for a respectable fee.

However, Juventus – who are reportedly interested in the winger – have other plans in mind.

The source believes that the Old Lady will try to make Dembelé their latest free agent signing, as they’re willing to play the patience game, and wait until his contract expires next year.

The Bianconeri have used this strategy before, and have signed several big names in the past on Bosman deals.