Juve defeated Monza 2-0 in Serie A this evening as they got back to winning ways after their loss to Parma.

After their first loss under Igor Tudor, there was considerable interest in how Juventus would react against Monza. Facing the Boys from Brianza at home provided a good opportunity for them to recover their form and prove their worth.

The men in black and white knew they had to make a statement. They began the match strongly and it did not take them long to get ahead through Nicolas Gonzalez. The Argentinian had been in need of a goal and Juve were toying with the Monza defence, with Randal Kolo Muani going close shortly afterwards.

The Frenchman would soon be rewarded as he slotted in a superb effort to get back among the goals and repay his manager for handing him a rare start. Juve dominated the game from the beginning to the end of the first half, showing why they are considered the bigger team. However, Kenan Yildiz was sent off just before the break.

How would Juve react to that red card after the interval? Most people who had watched them struggle in previous matches would have been worried. The Bianconeri began the second half strongly as well, even though the Monza team grew in confidence.

They were prepared for any tactic Monza attempted to use to get a goal back, and when the Bianconeri had possession, players like Kolo Muani caused significant problems for their visitors. Being a man down limited what Juve could have achieved, but they remained solid at the back and secured another important win.