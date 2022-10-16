Juventus win could see Ivan Juric lose his job

Juventus has just secured a huge win against Torino, which gives Max Allegri more time in the job as their manager.

However, that win is causing problems for the boss of the opposing team, Ivan Juric.

Juve has been in terrible form and needed to win that game, which they did.

Torino has also not started this term well, and they wanted to secure all three points to ease the pressure on their manager.

That did not happen, and there seems to be trouble in paradise at the moment.

Football Italia reports cracks are appearing in the relationship between the Croatian manager and the Il Toro board.

His team has had a bad season, and that defeat at the hands of the Bianconeri could become the last straw.

Juve FC Says

Juric could lose his job over that defeat, and that should make Allegri worry.

It shows football is truly a results business, and a manager is only safe if his team is performing well.

When that is not the case, they will be sacked, and Juve must stop being loyal to their gaffer if his team cannot kick on from this win.

It would be hard to judge him from our next two Champions League games, but his team must maintain decent form in the league.