Juventus win four-goal thriller against Lazio

Juventus and Lazio have put on a spectacle this evening for Serie A fans, and the Old Lady have earned an impressive 3-1 victory.

The visitors started the game brightly, while the Old Lady were wasteful in possession, and it was no surprise to see Lazio take an early lead after around 15 minutes of play.

Dejan Kulusevski was pressured into trying to pass back to Merih Demiral, only for Joaquin Correa to intercept the ball, run at the defender before turning and shooting through the Turkish international’s legs.

Juve did improve after the goal however, and were enjoying getting at our rivals down the left, and our equaliser was some sight.

Adrien Rabiot was played into the box, and he catches Pepe Reina off guard by blasting his effort home from a tight angle.

This goal before the break will likely have seen us go into the dressing room with a confidence boost, and both sides came out after the restart with passion.

It was 15 minutes of end-to-end action before the deadlock was broken again, and it was a Lazio attack which allowed Federico Chiesa to break away and run almost the entire length of the pitch to play in Alvaro Morata, whose left footed effort was blasted past the keeper.

Before I could even catch my breath back, Aaron Ramsey had been brought down inside the box and the Spaniard was now given the chance to put us 3-1 up from the penalty spot, and he didn’t waste that chance.

We moved to bring on Cristiano Ronaldo, Arthur and Weston McKennie on to freshen things up, and we looked to control the game and seal the three points.

Lazio did have a flurry of chances in the final 15 minutes, but they didn’t do enough to ripple the net for a second time, and the best team will be happy with their impressive performance.

Patrick